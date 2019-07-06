Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Trinity
300 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lancianese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Lancianese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Lancianese Obituary
Ronald "Ronny" J. Lancianese

Ronald "Ronny" J. Lancianese, 49, of Akron, passed away peacefully with his beloved mother and siblings at his side on June 30, 2019.

Visitation will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral mass will take place at 12 p.m. at Blessed Trinity, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, 44310. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. To read the full obituary, please visit www.newcomerakron.com, or see the Sunday edition of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now