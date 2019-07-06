|
|
Ronald "Ronny" J. Lancianese
Ronald "Ronny" J. Lancianese, 49, of Akron, passed away peacefully with his beloved mother and siblings at his side on June 30, 2019.
Visitation will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral mass will take place at 12 p.m. at Blessed Trinity, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, 44310. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. To read the full obituary, please visit www.newcomerakron.com, or see the Sunday edition of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019