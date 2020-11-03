Ron Paolucci, Sr., 72, left this earthly life to be with His Lord and Savior on October 31, 2020. He was born June 16, 1948 in Akron to the late Tony and Mary Paolucci. Ron was a 1966 graduate of St. Vincent High School, where he excelled as a member of the football team. He attended the University of Akron and was part owner and general manager of Portage Lakes Sand and Gravel for many years until his retirement. He was also part owner of Ron Paolucci Racing Stables and enjoyed many years watching the horses at Thistledown Racetrack, Ron was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He was the patriarch of the Paolucci family. Ron dedicated his life to his family, loyalty and having compassion for others. Ron will be deeply missed and loved by all who knew him. Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Jo Koly and Therese Schlagel and beloved granddaughter, Nicole Paolucci. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 52 years, Carol; son, Ron Paolucci, Jr.; daughter, Anita (Kary) Sharp; grandchildren, Andrea, Danielle, Alyssa, Cassie, Anthony and Landon; precious great grandchildren, Lily and Wyatt; sisters, Ann (Tim) Ringgenberg and Linda (Tim) Moore; nephews, Jim (Elizabeth) Schlagel and Shon (Jill) Koly; niece, Gina Ringgenberg; sister-in law, Elaine Ferguson; brother-in-law, Bob (Martha) Bachmann; as well as many wonderful friends. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying six feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to the Haven of Rest Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Akron, Ohio 44309-0547. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
