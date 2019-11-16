|
On Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019, Ronald J. Gauthier passed on while surrounded by his wife and their three daughters. He was 81 years old. Born August 15, 1938 in Akron, Ohio, Ron graduated from Kenmore High School in 1956. He served in the Navy for two years and upon discharge, married his high school sweetheart, Anita moving to Stow shortly after. In 1968 Ron became an officer with the Stow Police Department, helping to form Stow FOP Lodge 82 as Charter President in 1973. In 1980, he graduated from the FBI National Academy, 121st Session. After retiring as Lieutenant in 1995, Ron joined the Stow Police Reserve Unit and later served as a Member of Stow City Council. Ron gladly accepted a difficult (not hard) challenge, never stopping until the goal was reached. He adored his family and loved any outdoor sport, including golf, cycling, kayaking and especially running, performing well in several marathons. He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Mike Starr and Jim Sparks, Ron is survived by Anita, his wife of 61 years and three daughters, Cheryl (Kim) Hoover, Cindy (Ken) Miller and Vicki (Matt) Reed; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, Tim (Bonnie) Gauthier; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Dave) Davenport and Pat Sparks and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Redmon Funeral Home on SUNDAY, November 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00, where funeral services will be held on TUESDAY, November 19, 2019 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Stow First Responder Memorial Fund, 4466 Darrow Rd., Ste. 3, Stow, OH 44224 www.sfrmfund.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 16, 2019