Ronald John Vargo, Sr., Age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29th at his home in Uniontown, Ohio. Ron was born February 25, 1936 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Stephen D. and Helen (Morrick) Vargo. He was a school teacher for the State of Ohio for over 31 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Uniontown, Ohio. If you have followed local sports, you probably ran into Ron on the basketball court, on a football field, a baseball diamond, a tennis court, a golf course, on the running track, or even at the volleyball net as a coach or official. As an athlete at Kent State he lettered in basketball, football, and golf from 1954 to 1959. Among his coaching highlights is an 8-0 season at Akron St. Mary's High in 1961, when his team was selected the state's mythical Class A football champion. His 1980 St. Vincent-St. Mary golf team had a 25-0 record and finished as the state runner-up. His 33 years of basketball officiating including, 11 years of working in the Ohio Conference and, in 1972, he officiated Adolph Rupp's last game with Kentucky at the Pizza Hut Classic in Las Vegas. He was inducted into the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Karen (Becker); children: Ronald John, Jr. (Carol) Vargo, Edward (Mary) Vargo, Kim Vargo, Michael (Victoria) Vargo; sister-in-law, Theresa (McGrath) Vargo; sister-in-law and brother-in-law ,Donna and Paul Firth; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Richard Lockhart; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Edward Becker; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, LuAnn and Robert Lister; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his only brother, Stephen P. Vargo. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ron's name to Holy Spirit Catholic Church (memo: Building Fund) and send directly to the church at 2952 Edison St. NW, Uniontown, OH 44685. Funeral services will be live-streamed Saturday, May 2 at 11 a.m. which can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/AnthonyFuneralHomes/live/ Ron will then be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery. When it is possible, we will have a memorial service/mass for all family and friends in honor of Ron's memory.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
