Ronald Jones
1964 - 2020
, aka. "Jab" Ronald Jones, aka. "Jab" of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Akron City Hospital, Akron, Ohio, following a lengthy illness. He was born to the union of Ronnie Lacewell and Gwendolyn Jones on September 5, 1964. Ron was self-employed. Ronald was a 1982 graduate of Garfield High School, Akron, Ohio., where he played football. He went on to coach at the East Akron Pee Wee football organization for a legendary thirty-five years and coached in 30 championship games. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Lacewell and mother, Gwendolyn Jones; also sisters; Debra Jones and Melody Lacewell. He is survived by sons, Rondell Turner and Daron Tucker; brothers, Carlos Clipper (Kimberly), Gregory Clipper (Nicole), Robert Jones Jr. (Robbie) and sister, Sharon McMillan (Lamont); special friend, Geri Casey. Homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Eulogizing. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.
