ORRVILLE -- Ronald K. "Ron" Bishop, 57, of Orrville, formerly of Rittman and Wadsworth, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic following a brief battle with cancer. He was born February 1, 1963 in Mansfield to Kenneth and Shirley (Brooks) Bishop and lived most of his life in the Wadsworth area. Ron graduated from Wadsworth High School in the class of 1981 and was employed by YRC Trucking for 30 years. He loved spending his free time hunting, fishing, bird watching, riding his motorcycle and listening to classic rock music. Surviving is his father, Kenneth Bishop; brothers, Dan (Debbie) Bishop of Florida, Larry (Donna) Bishop of Rittman and Gary (Mary) Bishop of Norton; and sisters, Elaine (Kent) Morrison of Butler and Barb (Dave) Scheufler of Medina. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ruth Bishop. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, services will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Taussig Cancer Center Cleveland Clinic (www.clevelandclinic.com/cancer/scottcares/gift
). For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com
.