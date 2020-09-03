1/2
Ronald L. Hine
Ronald L. Hine, 82, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Ron was the beloved husband of Kay (nee Phillips) and devoted father of Sylvia (Marc) Trundle. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nell (nee Herr) Hine and his mother and father-in-law, Sylvia and Fred Phillips, as well as long-time friends, Robert D. "Bubba" Wirz, Daniel Karg, and Michael Pfeiffer. He was grateful for the love and support from close friends, Kent and Laurie Shively, the Robert Pfeiffer family, Goldie Stoller, Judy Clapsaddle, Richard Munsey, and faithful cat, "Shane." A resident of Copley, he was a graduate of North High School and the University of Akron. Ron was employed by Bowlarama in Copley, the Akron Beacon Journal for 37 years, and was the Copley Township Zoning Inspector for 10 years. Ron was known for wearing bib overalls and being a community watchdog until failing health prevented his attendance at meetings. Ron's family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale-Montrose Heatherwood Hall for his compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the Copley Fire and Rescue Association or Copley Police Department, 1540 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Copley, OH 44321. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Friday at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel followed by interment at Copley Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memorial service
SEP
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
