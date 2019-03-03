|
|
Ronald L. Kern
BARBERTON -- Ronald L. Kern, 67, passed away February 27, 2019. Ron was born in Barberton where he was a life resident and retired as the manager of Milich's Village Inn. Ron never met a person he didn't like and was a friend to everyone. He will truly be missed by all.
Ron was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Lilly; parents, Paul and Velma and his brother, Jim; He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Glenn "B.J." the son he never had) Waller Jr.; granddaughters, Alissa and Hannah; sister, Denise (Dave) Koncz; nephews, David, Michael, Mark (Ashley) and Brian Koncz; a great niece and great nephews and numerous friends.
Calling Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m. Rev. Tal Lewis officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019