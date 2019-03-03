Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Kern


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald L. Kern Obituary
Ronald L. Kern

BARBERTON -- Ronald L. Kern, 67, passed away February 27, 2019. Ron was born in Barberton where he was a life resident and retired as the manager of Milich's Village Inn. Ron never met a person he didn't like and was a friend to everyone. He will truly be missed by all.

Ron was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Lilly; parents, Paul and Velma and his brother, Jim; He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Glenn "B.J." the son he never had) Waller Jr.; granddaughters, Alissa and Hannah; sister, Denise (Dave) Koncz; nephews, David, Michael, Mark (Ashley) and Brian Koncz; a great niece and great nephews and numerous friends.

Calling Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m. Rev. Tal Lewis officiating.

To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now