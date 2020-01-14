Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Ronald L. Scheetz Obituary
Ronald L. Scheetz, 72, of Ravenna, formerly of Cuyahoga Falls and Stow, passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2020. He was born in Wadsworth to the late William and Colleen Scheetz. Ron honorably served in the U.S. Army. He was a Criminal Justice major at Kent State University and retired from Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Courts where he served as a Bailiff. In his retirement he was able to pursue his love of fishing at several Ohio and Canadian lakes. He was also an ardent Cleveland Indians fan a member of the NRA and Summit Sportsman's Association. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean, he is survived by daughters, Marla King, Laura (Dan) Chahulski; son, Brent (Jenna) Scheetz; sisters, Larene Knepp, and Carol Scheetz; brother, Fred (Sue) Scheetz; and seven grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91) where funeral services will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
