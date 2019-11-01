Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Ronald L. Wood Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Ronald L. Wood, 90, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was a life resident of Barberton/ Kenmore and was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Ron retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier and was a member of Firestone 3383. He was an avid fan of Ohio State, the Indians and any home team. Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary and their infant son, Mark. Survived by his children, Ronald (Joyce) Wood, Donna (Glenn) Orr and Doris Cunningham; grandchildren, Matt and Nikki Cunningham, Dustin McCulty, Glenn III and Gary Orr; 15 great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. Ron's funeral service will be held Monday, November 4th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone #3383. His family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3rd from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
