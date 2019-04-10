|
|
|
Ronald (Ronnie) Lee Bishop, Sr.
Ronald (Ronnie) Lee Bishop, Sr., passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2019.
He was born in Akron, Ohio, was a graduate of Central Hower High School and a great cook.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and John Bishop, Sr. and is survived by his wife, Yolanda Bishop; their beautiful children, Danitra, Ronald, Jr., Damar, and Brandy Bishop; sisters, Jackie Sheppard, Cynthia Cheatham and Carolyn Calmere; brothers, Donnie and John, Jr.; long time friend, Crystal Gunthor, five grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Roderick Pounds, officiating. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 21 Olive Street #104, Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More