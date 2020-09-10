1/2
Ronald Lee Burbick
1945 - 2020
The City of Kent lost one of its champions. Ronald Lee Burbick, 75, passed away on September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Warren, on August 11, 1945 to the late Dorothy Marie Burbick and Bernard Clark Burbick. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Marie (Hank). Ron is survived by his wife, Joan. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Brian (Judy) Dudley of Plympton, MA and Lynda Jacobs of Jupiter, FL; ten stepgrandchildren; his sisters, Constance (Dennis) Opritza of Poland, OH, Carole (Philip) Mazanetz-Elliott of Newton Falls, Lisa (Robert) Johnson of Warren, Kim (Michael) Sechler of Warren; stepsisters, Jan (Dane) Clark of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Lee Ricciardi of Trenton, NJ.; sisters-in-law, Carol (James) Abel of Bonney Lake, WA, and Linda (Fritz) Dietz of Palmyra, VA.; brother-in-law, John Hank of Malibu, CA; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ron graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1963 and from Alderson Broaddus college in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in math. He then was hired by Republic Steel in Warren as a management trainee/industrial engineer. Ron enlisted in the Navy in 1967, serving thru 1974, rising to the rank of lieutenant. He received a Certificate of Fluency in Russian from the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA in 1970 and served as a Cryptographic Officer on surface ships and submarines in Japan, Spain and Bahrain. Ron was employed by Schneller Inc. in Kent, from 1974 to 1999 as vice president of sales and marketing. He served on Schneller's Board of Directors from 1990 to 2007. Ron was a philanthropist and supported many organizations in Kent. However, none were more important to him than his alma mater, now Alderson Broaddus University. He served as President of its Board of Trustees for several years and had recently been awarded the honor of Emeritus President. In 2006, Ron received an Honorary Doctorate Degree and the Administration Building on campus now bears his name. Ron had served and held offices on many local boards including Town Hall II, the Portage Foundation, Kent Area Chamber of Commerce, Robinson Memorial Hospital Foundation, Leadership Portage County, Main Street Kent, Children's Advocacy Center, Kent Parking Action Committee and Allen Aircraft. Ron enjoyed many years of membership in Twin Lakes Country Club. Many afternoons were spent enjoying a round of golf, a good single malt scotch and a game of gin rummy. In 2003, he turned his generosity, time, and talent into a redevelopment project in his beloved Kent he named "The Phoenix Project". He purchased several buildings on Main Street and transformed them into Acorn Alley 1 and 2. He also ended many years of speculation on what should be done with the old Kent Hotel when he purchased and transformed it into Acorn Corner, which houses a popular restaurant, several businesses and five suites. Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home in Kent. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Burbick Foundation, 138 E. Main Street, Suite 201 A, Kent, OH 44240 to continue Ron's philanthropic work or to the charity of your choice. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Due to the current situation, Mask Requirements and Social Distancing Requirement will be followed.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Standing Rock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
