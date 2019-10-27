Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community Gospel Tabernacle
181 E. State St
Barberton, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Gospel Tabernacle
181 E. State St.
Barberton, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Gospel Tabernacle
181 E. State St
Barberton, OH
View Map
Ronald Lee Chaffman Sr.

Ronald Lee Chaffman Sr. Obituary
Ronald Lee "Ron" Chaffman, Sr., age 88, who was born on October 3, 1931, went home to be with his wife, Anna and his Lord Jesus Christ on October 25, 2019. Ron was born in Baltimore, MD, the son of Raymond and Lydia Richards Chaffman. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, from October of 1952 to October of 1954. Ron was a member of the Roofer's Union, Local 88, for 55 years. He married the love of his life, Anna Dean on September 16, 1953. She preceded him in death, along with his parents, eight siblings and his granddaughter, Cristy. Ron is survived by his two sons, Ron Jr. (Sandy), David (June); daughter, Donita (John) Huffman; grandchildren, Craig, Justin (Beth), Oliver, Owen, Joshua (Evelyn), Dustin (Megan), Tara (Brad), Samantha (John), Emily (Stacy), Mark (Samara); 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He will also be dearly missed by his church family at Community Gospel Tabernacle, where he was a devoted deacon, song leader, board member and "pastor's wife." Visitation will be held at Community Gospel Tabernacle, 181 E. State St., Barberton, OH 44203, on Wednesday, October 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and again on Thursday, October 31, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a service immediately following. Procession from the church to Greenlawn Memorial Park for a graveside ceremony will take place after the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
