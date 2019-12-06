Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ronald Lee Goff


1950 - 2019
Captain Ronald Lee Goff, born August 28, 1950 in Parkersburg, WV to Ersel David and Vivian Hardman Goff, passed away peacefully on November 25, with his partner Nan and son Tyler by his side. Over his 69 years, Ron bore many names: Ronnie, Ron, Cpt. Ron, Honey, and Dad. In his career, Ron was a soldier in the Ohio National Guard, an intelligence officer, and a security professional. In his personal life, he was a patriot and committed family man. Ron had several passions. He was a steadfast conservative. He cherished a lifetime of loyal feline companions. He loved photography and shared the passion with his son. But most of all, Ron adored television and cinema. He loved classics from his youth: Ben Hur and The Vikings; he loved horror, both classics and B movies; he loved spy and war stories. If you're reading this, take a buddy to the theater and enjoy a flick for Ron! He'd like that. Ron is survived by his loyal partner, Nan; son, Tyler; sister, Cincy; and some very beloved cousins in West Virginia. Per Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. on December 23, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home - 131 North Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Friends and family are invited to recognize the man in person or by sharing a special memory/message at NewcomerAkron.com. To share privately, Ron's son and partner can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected] respectively.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
