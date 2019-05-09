Ronald Lee Lowe



Ronald Lee Lowe, 62, passed away at home on the morning of Friday May, 3rd 2019 when he lost his battle with heart disease.



Ronnie will live on forever through all the wonderful memories he left behind with his family and friends. Growing up he loved to fish, trap, and gig frogs with his father.



Ronnie was a man's man but definitely a momma's boy. He loved his mother, Betty very much and always remained very close to her. Ronnie was a skilled union carpenter who proudly assisted in the building project and concrete pouring of Shamu's tank at Sea World, the parking decks of Akron City Hospital and many landmarks of Cleveland, all while working beside his father, Ivan, who also served as his Union Foreman. After retirement, Ronnie worked as a delivery driver and maintenance worker for his friend and employer Dave Haller at Serv-Ice Delivery Co. Ronald is survived by his parents; Ivan Lee Lowe (86) and Betty Lou Helton-Lowe (82). sister, Debra Ann Jackson (59), His two children; Christopher Lee Lowe (30) (Wife, Bridget Marie Lowe (36) and unborn child) and Katherine Nicole Lowe (27) (Fiance, Dylan Robert Yavorsky (30) and step-son, Spencer Aaron (4)).



Ronald was known as papaw to all children but he leaves behind his own five grandchildren with one on the way; Kayleigh Belle (10), Drake Alexander (9), Kerri Lynn (7), Elena Marie (3), and Forrest Luther (1)



Ronald was well known for his hospitality while cooking out, his green thumb, his wild stories, and his passion for feeding everyone and making everyone smile. He was an amazing son, brother, father and papaw and will be truly missed by everyone that was infected by his love and kindness.