Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Falls Creek Community Church
149 Northmoreland Avenue
Munroe Falls,, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Falls Creek Community Church,
149 Northmoreland Avenue
Munroe Falls,, OH
Ronald Lee Withrow Sr.


1943 - 2019
Ronald Lee Withrow Sr. Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Lee Withrow Sr. TOGETHER AGAIN Ronald Lee Withrow Sr., "Ron", age 75, of Tallmadge, Ohio, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Akron City Hosptial. He was born on October 3, 1943 in Akron, the son of the late Earl John and Rita Veronica (nee Horning) Withrow. Ron was a 1962 graduate of Central High School. He was a welder by trade and worked and retired from Babcock and Wilcox Mfg. Co., he was a very hard worker. Ron enjoyed golfing, eating out, and relaxing by the pool with friends and family. He was very proud to have sobriety for 34 years. Ron was a member of the Dry Peoples Club on Brittain Road. Survivors include his children, Stacie M. (Joshua) Haggard and Ronald Lee (Shalene) Withrow Jr.; his grandchildren, Hunter Lee Haggard, Ryder David Haggard, Alex Michael Withrow and Max Braiden Withrow. Also surviving are his siblings, Willard (Sandy) Withrow, Gloria Lowe, and Larry (Pam) Withrow. Other than his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, the former Judi Gale Jordan, whom he married in 1977, she preceded him in 2008. Funeral services will be held at Falls Creek Community Church, 149 Northmoreland Avenue, Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM, where Pastor Michael Thomas will celebrate Ron's life. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 - 1:00 PM. Ron will be laid to rest with his wife in Tallmadge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
