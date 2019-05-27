|
|
Ronald "Dean" McDonough Jr.
Ronald "Dean" McDonough Jr., 66, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Dean's family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. His funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Church Bath Campus, 754 Ghent Road, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 with Pastor Robby Neidlinger officiating, where his family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2019