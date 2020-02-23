|
Ronald M. Shaffer "Ronnie" was reunited with his true love, Pat on the morning of February 20, 2020. Born on August 23, 1934, he lived an amazing 85 years in the Akron/Norton area. He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby; mother, Cleo; wife, Pat; father, Paul; brothers, Gene, Paulie and Bob; son-in-law, Jim and great-granddaughter, Addalynn. He is survived by his children, Ron & Sheryl, Danny, and Becky; grandchildren, April & Donnie, Megan and Stacey & Mike; great-granddaughters, Savannah, Ellah, Hannah and Kendall, and sister, Doloras. He had a life-long love and passion for building, creating and his business, Unicorn Ent. Whether it was his projects at home - building roadsters, cars and bikes with his sons, or at his welding/machine shop, he was always making something from nothing with his hands. He loved his shop being full with family and friends all around. He loved teaching his passions with those around him; from how to ride a bike with his young grandchildren to how to weld complex designs with an apprentice at work. When he wasn't creating he could be found riding his motorcycle or fishing in a relaxing spot. The family will be welcoming friends on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High Street, Wadsworth. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home: WADSWORTH--(330)-335-3311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020