Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:15 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Eastgate Alliance Church
350 Hilbish Avenue
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Donner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald O. Donner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald O. Donner Obituary
Ronald O. Donner, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020. Born in Barberton, he was raised in Manchester, graduated from Manchester High School in 1964 and graduated from Columbia College. Ron served for 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired a Master Sergeant. A current resident of Hinckley, he retired from UPS and owned ROD Lawncare in retirement. Ron was a member of Wayfarer Masonic Lodge No. 789 F&AM where he served as Past Master, a Past Sovereign Prince of AASR Valley of Akron, a Past Patron of Billow Chapter, a member of Medina Chapter O.E.S., a member of Amaranth, and a member the York Rite Bodies of Akron. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Beloit, Ohio and a member of the DAV in Medina. Ron was a member of Eastgate Alliance Church where he served as head trustee and on the governing board. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orin and Dorothy Donner; and sister, Patricia Ochsenbein. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 8 p.m., followed by a Masonic Service at 8:15 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at Eastgate Alliance Church, 350 Hilbish Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Rev. Harold R. Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. The family suggests memorials to Eastgate Alliance Church, or Eastern Star Billow Chapter or Medina Chapter. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -