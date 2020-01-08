|
Ronald O. Donner, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 8 p.m., followed by a Masonic Service at 8:15 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at Eastgate Alliance Church, 350 Hilbish Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Rev. Harold R. Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. The family suggests memorials to Eastgate Alliance Church, or Eastern Star Billow Chapter or Medina Chapter. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020