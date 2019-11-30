|
BATH -- Ronald P. Steeg passed away at the age of 84 in the wee hours of Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019. He had suffered for over a year and, although we will miss him greatly, we are glad he has finally found peace. Ron was born in Akron, Ohio to Paul and Mildred (Holsinger) Steeg and was raised in Cuyahoga Falls. After graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1952, he attended Baldwin Wallace where he obtained a degree in Chemistry. His first and only job was at Alside, starting in Research and Development and retiring as their Director of Customer Services. In 1962 he married Greta and together they built a home, raised a family, and Ron was able to leave this life still in that house he so loved. Ron's favorite things -- after his family -- were playing handball (back in the day), fast cars, great restaurants, jazz, slow-dancing with his best gal, and spending March in Marco Island. But now he's in a better place, so rest in peace, Ron! Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Greta; loving children, Ronald, Jr. (Andrea) of Massillon, Eric of Bath, Cathy Patterson of Uniontown, and Jeannette Powell of Florida, together with his beloved grandchildren, Ronald III, Matthew, Bradley, Hannah, Alex, Nathan, Nicole, Justin and Ashley, and seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Jacqueline (W.A.) of Terre Haute, along with a niece, nephews, and several cousins. Services will be held in the Historic Chapel at Bath Church on Saturday, November 30th at 2:00, with visitation an hour prior. Private interment at Moore's Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bath Church UCC, P.O. Box 496, Bath, Ohio 44210.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 30, 2019