Ronald P. Yaist



STOW -- Ronald P. Yaist, 81, died March 15, 2019. Born in Youngstown, Ron was a graduate of Youngstown South High School, Youngstown State University, and received his juris doctor degree from The University of Akron. A resident of Stow since 1967, he served on Stow City Council for 20 years, the longest tenured councilman in the history of the City, during which time he assisted in reviewing the City of Stow Charter, and was proud of his involvement in the implementation of the Stow EMS service for the residents of the city. Ron was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, past president of the Stow Jaycees, a member of the Stow Lions Club and had been employed with Goodyear as Director of Intellectual Property, retiring in 2002 after 39 years of service. His passion was baseball, filling notebooks with the stats of the Cleveland Indians since the 1940s, which led to Ron eventually becoming part of the creation of Stow's first traveling all-star team, The Stow A's (and he kept stats for that team too). He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julia "Julie"; children, Pam (Rob) Nervo, Sue (Matt) Testa, John (Todd McDonald) and Randy Yaist; grandchildren, Kristen, Natalie, Nick and Frankie Nervo, Giana, Sophia and Armonie Testa; sister, Cathy Smith; and nephew Evan (Katie) Smith. Ron was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Roger Smith. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Fr. Paul Rosing celebrant. Burial at Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow 44224 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131.



(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary