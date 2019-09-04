Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Ronald Poole

Ronald Poole Obituary
Ronald "Fuzzy" Poole CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Ronald "Fuzzy" Poole, 69, passed away August 31, 2019. He was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident and was a 1967 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. Fuzzy was the owner and operator of the River City Bar and Grille, where he spent many hours visiting with his patrons who soon became his friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy Poole; he is survived by his daughter, Amy (Jose Rodriquez) Poole; son, Ben (Ashley) Poole; grandchildren, Alex (Randi) Najar, Manny Rodriquez and Charlotte Poole; sister, Carol Brown; brother, Charlie (Suzanne) Poole; nephews and many lifelong friends. Memorial calling will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. on Thursday September 5, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Falls Cancer Club. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
