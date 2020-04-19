|
Ronald R. Tirpak, age 88, passed away on April 14, 2020. Ron, better known as Tirp, was born in Peninsula, OH. He was employed at the BFGoodrich Center Research and Development in Brecksville, OH for 32 years where he met his beautiful wife, Gail Mather who blessed him with a precious daughter, Alma Robb (Kevin), who blessed him with a grandson, Austin Ronald Goff whom he is very proud. He was later blessed again with a beautiful granddaughter, Autumn Juliana Robb, and later blessed with a great-grandson, Oliver Richard Goff. The five of these people made his life complete. He also thanked his Grandmother and Grandfather for all that they had given him, and remembered his half-brother, David Genovese (Debbie). He was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Genovese, and a man he greatly respected, Frank Toby Genovese his step father. He wants to thank all the friends and relatives who played an important part of his life. Included is a thank you to Charles Stanley for bringing him to the Lord. The 23 Psalm will always be in his memory and he will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Overall Family was very important as you can see from his comments above but also he was a rock solid American Patriot, both proud of and concerned about his homeland having served as a Korean Era Veteran in the Marine Corps (1948-1952) and Army (1954-1960). Memorial Services to be announced and will take place at a future date and time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to any Cancer Foundation of your choice. Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home, Akron, OH. Online condolences can be shared and viewed on www.rosehillbp.com
