Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitiation of Mary Catholic Church
55 Broad St.
Akron, OH
Ronald Ruthenberg Ronald R. Ruthenberg, 73, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18. A life-long resident of Akron, Ron was a graduate of Garfield and Kent State University. He proudly served in the United State Navy on the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the VFW Post 8975 and had served as District 8 Commander. Other memberships include Catholic War Veterans, St. Vincent-St. Mary Boosters, the Knights of Columbus, and the Jednota Club. He was a long time parishioner at Visitation of Mary Parish (Annunciation). In 2005 he was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Frances. His survivors include daughters, Julie Marie (Mark) Vasko and Amy Elizabeth Ruthenberg (Matthew Stout); grandchildren, Bailey Stout, Aurora, Zander, Chase, and Kane Vasko. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Visitiation of Mary Catholic Church (55 Broad St., Akron 44305) followed by interment with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
