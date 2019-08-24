|
|
Ronald Ruthenberg Ronald R. Ruthenberg, 73, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Visitiation of Mary Catholic Church (55 Broad St., Akron 44305) followed by interment with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 24, 2019