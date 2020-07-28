1/1
Ronald S. Harper
Ronald Steven Harper, 63, passed away on July 24, 2020. Calling hours will be on Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Please wear masks and observe social distancing. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations can be made to the Ronald Harper Memorial Fund through GoFundMe. https://www.gofund me.com/f/ron-harpers-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
