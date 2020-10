Ronald S. Parry, 74, died peacefully at home in Rock Hill, SC, on Oct. 17, 2020. He joins his heavenly family: father, Dave; mother, Leona; brother, Donald and daughter, Stacey. He is survived by his wife, Susan; his children, Cheryl, Jim and Dave; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Rick and Bob. He was raised in Cuyahoga Falls, OH and had a lifelong passion of working on cars. Services will be private.







