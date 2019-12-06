|
Ronald Mitchell Schieber, 59, of Hudson died suddenly of cardiac arrest on November 27th in Colorado while visiting his son, Randy. Born January 21, 1960 to Rose Marie and Reinhard Schieber, Ron grew up in Munroe Falls and attended Stow High School where he met his future wife, Kathy. He studied Computer Engineering at Case Western Reserve University and worked in his field at Rockwell Automation as Project Test Engineer. Ron loved to solve problems and was handy with home repairs and improvements. He relaxed with brain-challenging or strategy games like Sudoku and Bridge. He was a skilled tailor, sewing his high school prom tuxedos and his wife's wedding dress. He enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and is well-known for his steaks, ribs, and pumpkin cheese cake. Ron was a die-hard Cleveland sports fan and watched every Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians game he could. And boy, did he love his classic rock! But most of all, he loved his family and friends. If you needed help with something, he was right there to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by parents, Reinhard and Rose Marie Schieber; and parents-in-law, John and Eileen Berg. Ron leaves behind his high school sweetheart, soul mate and wife of 36 years, Kathy (nee Berg); sons, Randall Brian and Richard Martin; brother, Robert; brothers-in-law, John, Mike, and Jeff Berg; niece, MacKenzie Schieber; and a wide circle of family, friends, and colleagues. A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Hudson (47 Aurora St., Hudson, 44236). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Please visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019