Ronald Sharpless



6/5/1933 - 4/19/2019



Ronald Sharpless, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones early on Friday, May 19, 2019. He was born June 5, 1933.



Ron proudly and honorably served aboard the USS Midway during the Korean War. He spent most of his life working to benefit others as a business agent and Vice President of the International Union of Operating Engineers (local 18) until his retirement. He was a very hard worker during the day and the life of the party during social gatherings, where he was known as an entertaining story teller.



He spent a lot of his free time hunting and fishing in the mountains of Pennsylvania where he would go to escape the sounds of the city. Some of his best qualities included his honesty, loyalty, and an unmatched level of integrity. Ron was devoted to his family, always dependable in everything he would do, and had a positive impact on an extraordinary amount of lives.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Goldie (Madurka); his son, Michael; daughter, Sandra (Lark), and his grandson, Mark Singleton II.



He was survived by his wife of over 64 years, Shirley Sharpless (Hogue); his daughter, Julia (Haas); loving grandchildren, Ronald Singleton, Nicole Kehres (Sharpless), Joseph Haas, Ronald Sharpless, Autumn Ostapiw (Haas), Steven Sharpless, Michael Sharpless II; his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Violet, Brooke, Arya, Philip, Jaxson, Bennett, and Ronald.



The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Home Health & Hospice (Akron, Ohio) for their compassion and assistance through this difficult time.



Per Ron's request, there will be no memorial services held. God bless. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary