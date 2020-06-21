Ronald "Ron" Salvatore Tedeschi passed away at home at age 93. Ron was born October 8th, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to Luigi and Tina Tedeschi, both of whom immigrated to the United States from Italy. He was a graduate of Central Hower High School and served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He married Helen Hajoway in 1948; they remained happily married until her death in 2009. Ron began working for O'Neil's Department Store after returning from the war and went on to participate in a variety of entrepreneurial endeavors. His family remembers him as a wonderful, fun-loving figure with whom he shared his love of sports, the importance of family and dedication to his local community. He frequented Saturday Morning Breakfast Clubs at Niam's and the Akron Family Restaurant with friends and co-conspirators. Friends and family will remember him as a generous individual who loved Ohio sports and who was passionate about making a life-long investment in the communities and civic institutions of Northeast Ohio. Ron translated his passion and love of sports into being one of the founding members of the Cleveland Browns Backer's Club, a platform from which he raised millions of dollars for youth scholarships and multiple charities, including IBH, especially in support of those seeking to recover from drug and alcohol addiction. Always proud of his Italian heritage, he served in many officers' roles of various Summit County Italian Clubs and was a long-time co-leader of the Summit County Italian-American Festival. He was a dedicated member of St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and parishioner. He was an active member of several other Ohio charities and institutions. Ron is survived by his children, Donna Tedeschi and RonnieTedeschi, granddaughter, Kristen Mason-Glasscott (Brian), grandson, Matthew Broida (Sara), and great-grandchildren, Maya and Gisele Mason. He was preceded in death by wife, Helen Tedeschi; sons, David and Michael Tedeschi; sister, Jean Tedeschi; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior at the church. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Sebastian or St. Anthony Education Funds.