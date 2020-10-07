1/1
Ronald Tonkovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Ronald (Gene) Tonkovich, 79, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born in Alliance, Ohio. Ronald was a Hoban High School Graduate. He retired from Sales at Akron Auto Wrecking and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Ronald, known as Gene to his friends, was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was most proud of his commissioning with the USS Little Rock and his tours in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. He loved auto racing, working on race cars and playing bingo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary (Oreskovich) Tonkovich. He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Lee) Tonkovich; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Louise and Ronald and Tracy Tonkovich; daughters and son-in-law, Kristin Tonkovich and Kelly and Eric Brown; grandchildren, Angel and Wyatt Tonkovich; brother, John Tonkovich; sister, Pauline Galas; aunt, Helen Oreskovich; one niece; and several nephews and cousins. Thank you to all of his friends throughout the years for all of their support. The Tonkovich family would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses from the Akron VA and also Crossroads Hospice Nurses for their loving care. A special thank you to Edith Evans, Ronald's Caregiver. The family will receive friends Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Masks and Social Distancing Required. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Procession to form at the church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved