Ronald Tonkovich

THEN AND NOW Ronald (Gene) Tonkovich, 79, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born in Alliance, Ohio. Ronald was a Hoban High School Graduate. He retired from Sales at Akron Auto Wrecking and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Ronald, known as Gene to his friends, was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was most proud of his commissioning with the USS Little Rock and his tours in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. He loved auto racing, working on race cars and playing bingo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary (Oreskovich) Tonkovich. He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Lee) Tonkovich; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Louise and Ronald and Tracy Tonkovich; daughters and son-in-law, Kristin Tonkovich and Kelly and Eric Brown; grandchildren, Angel and Wyatt Tonkovich; brother, John Tonkovich; sister, Pauline Galas; aunt, Helen Oreskovich; one niece; and several nephews and cousins. Thank you to all of his friends throughout the years for all of their support. The Tonkovich family would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses from the Akron VA and also Crossroads Hospice Nurses for their loving care. A special thank you to Edith Evans, Ronald's Caregiver. The family will receive friends Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Masks and Social Distancing Required. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Procession to form at the church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)