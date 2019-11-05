Home

WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
(330) 723-3229
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
6462 Ridge Rd
Sharon Center, OH
Ronald W. Alber


1939 - 2019
Ronald W. Alber Obituary
Ronald W. Alber, age 80 of Medina, OH, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born August 12, 1939 in Wadsworth, OH to the late Wayne and Vivian (nee Johns) Alber. Ronald lived all of his life in Granger Township, where he worked on his farm as a grain and dairy farmer. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy (nee Boughton) Alber; his children, Jennifer (Michael) Vales, Kelly (Kenneth) Lane, Adam (Ashley) Alber; his grandchildren, Jackson, Alden, Colin, Margaret; and his brother, Dennis (Irene) Alber. He is preceded in death by his parents. Ron's family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2019, at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St. Medina, OH 44256. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6462 Ridge Rd. Sharon Center, OH 44274. Interment will follow at Granger-Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Granger Twp. Fire & Rescue, 3737 Ridge Rd, Medina, OH 44256. Online condolences may be left at waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
