Ronald Warden Redd CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Ronald W. Redd, 63, passed away October 3, 2019. I know we throw the word "legend" around sometimes way too often, but this week we lost a true legend. Born in Akron, he was a life-long resident of Cuyahoga Falls. He had a heart of gold and, quite frankly, enjoyed life to the fullest. Everyone was a friend, especially if you were a Green Bay Packers fan. Ron was a pillar of Cuyahoga Falls, where his voice could be heard under the Friday night lights. He was not only a football fan, but an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He loved life, and everyone that knew him knew this to be a fact. Preceded in death by parents, Dalton and Reba Redd and brother-in-law, Thomas Marchion, Ronald is survived by sister, Darlene Marchion; nieces, Audrey Marchion, Joanna (Bryan Westbrook); nephew, Jeremy; great-nieces, Jada, Brooklynn, Bria and great-nephew, William. He is also leaving behind some very special cousins and many friends. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sports attire welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 5, 2019