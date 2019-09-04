|
Ronald Wayne Handy Ronald Wayne Handy, age 88, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Florence (nee Wollett) Handy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elly (nee Miller) of 66 years; two daughters, Susan (Derran) Wimer and Carol Jackson; grandchildren, Andrew (Jillian) Wimer and Bradley Wimer and a great-granddaughter, Landry Joanna Wimer. Ron graduated from Lakewood High School (OH), attended Hope College and graduated from Baldwin-Wallace College. He received his MA from Case Western Reserve University and served as a B-29 Navigator in the USAF. Ron was a career educator as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and Director of Personnel and Staff Development for the Cleveland Public Schools. Ron was a member of the Fairview Park School Board, was an adjunct instructor at Baldwin-Wallace University and traveled extensively. Ron was an avid sports fan and followed the Indians, the Browns, the Buckeyes and the Hudson Explorers. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Hudson, 47 Aurora Street, Hudson, OH 44236. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Congregational Church of Hudson or to the , 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. ww.johnsonromito.om
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019