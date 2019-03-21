Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
STOW -- Ronald

William Cook, 84, passed away March 18, 2019.

Ron was born and raised in Akron and graduated from East High School in 1952. He lived most of his life in the Akron/ Stow area. He took considerable pride in his management position at Kroger grocery store.

Preceded in death by his mother, Mona Cook; father, Clarence "Dewey" Cook; and wife, Gilda Cook, Ron is survived by daughters, Michelle (Steve) D'Amico and

Abigail Keegan; grandchildren, Maria and

Joseph D'Amico; sisters, Rita (Jim) Pittman and

Nina Kirkbride; and several loving cousins, nieces, nephews, home health aides, and friends.

Ron enjoyed fishing, frogging, playing volleyball with his wife Gilda, gardening, dancing, and socializing. One of Ron's greatest pleasures came from writing and talking about his theories, of which he was so adamant. Ron also enjoyed a good debate, especially related to politics. In his later years, Ron enjoyed people watching at his favorite "hang out" locations, where he was often asked how he was doing and was famous for his standard reply "Awww...Hanging in There." His bright, blue eyes, smiling face, ornery free spirit, and unforgettable uniqueness will be greatly missed by all but never forgotten.

Friends and family are invited to the Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Saturday 10 a.m. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
