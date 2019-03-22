|
Ronald William Cook
STOW -- Ronald William Cook, 84, passed away March 18, 2019. His bright, blue eyes, smiling face, ornery free spirit, and unforgettable uniqueness will be greatly missed by all but never forgotten. Friends and family are invited to the Redmon Funeral Home for visitation TODAY, Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Saturday, 10 a.m. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. A full obituary notice appeared in yesterday's publication and may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019