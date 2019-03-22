Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald William Cook

Ronald William Cook

Ronald William Cook Obituary
Ronald William Cook

STOW -- Ronald William Cook, 84, passed away March 18, 2019. His bright, blue eyes, smiling face, ornery free spirit, and unforgettable uniqueness will be greatly missed by all but never forgotten. Friends and family are invited to the Redmon Funeral Home for visitation TODAY, Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Saturday, 10 a.m. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. A full obituary notice appeared in yesterday's publication and may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
