Ronnell Lamont Reed, 48, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on August 2, 1972 to Rhonda (Reed) Sherman and Sonny Cannon. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jeannette and Kenneth Reed. He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Jerico Reed; mother, Rhonda (Reed) Sherman; father, Sonny Cannon; brothers, Rashaan Reed and Troy Sherman Jr.; sister, Tyra Sherman; uncles, Keith Reed and Reginald Reed; aunt, Kimberly Hightower; his fishing buddy, Ronnie Hightower, Sr.; and his dearest and close friend Eddie Ivory. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Eulogizing, Minister Michael Starks. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1169 Winton Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320.