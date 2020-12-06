1/1
Ronnell Lamont Reed
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnell Lamont Reed, 48, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on August 2, 1972 to Rhonda (Reed) Sherman and Sonny Cannon. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jeannette and Kenneth Reed. He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Jerico Reed; mother, Rhonda (Reed) Sherman; father, Sonny Cannon; brothers, Rashaan Reed and Troy Sherman Jr.; sister, Tyra Sherman; uncles, Keith Reed and Reginald Reed; aunt, Kimberly Hightower; his fishing buddy, Ronnie Hightower, Sr.; and his dearest and close friend Eddie Ivory. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Eulogizing, Minister Michael Starks. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1169 Winton Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved