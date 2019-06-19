|
Ronnie D. Bibbee
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Ronnie D. Bibbee, 87, died June 13, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls and retired as a truck driver. Preceded in death by daughter, Linda and brother, Paul, he is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jane; children, Shelly Bibbee, Ronnie, Jr. (Sherrie) and Jackie Bibbee; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Tanya McNair. Pastor Matt Skifstad will conduct service Friday, 1 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Summa.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 19, 2019