Ronnie L. Starcher



Ronnie L. Starcher, 71, passed away July 10, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Akron to Charles and Blanche (Hensley) Starcher, he was a lifelong area resident and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He retired from the City of Akron, Sewer Maint. Div. Ronnie enjoyed participating in the East High Alumni events, watching the Buckeyes, his friends at Zeppelin, his time with the Boy Scouts and spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Brown. Ronnie will be sadly missed by his wife/best friend of 40 years, Vicki; daughters, Kelly Martin, Sandie Flanders; son, Brian Starcher; grandsons, Cordell and Dillon (Paula); brothers, Charles (Linda) and Mark; nieces, nephews and friends.



Family and friends are welcome to visit Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Ronnie's name to USO Dept WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077 or Valor Home, c/o Jason Davis, 1121 Exeter Rd., Akron, OH, 44306. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019