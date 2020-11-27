STOW -- Rori Ann Kuhns, 51, died November 16, 2020. She was born in Warsaw, New York to Robert Neamon and the late Patricia (Ford) Neamon. Rori was preceded in death by her mother and her grandparents, Clarence and Teresa Neamon and Gerald and Joyce Ford. Rori is survived by her father and stepmother, Kathleen Wessel of Darien Center, NY; her children, Abigail Kuhns and Nathan Kuhns of Stow; sister, Lisa (Carlos) Neamon-Naranjo of Coatsville, PA; brothers, Jeffrey (Prairie) Wessel of Baldwinsville, NY, and Scott (Sarah) Wessel of Alexander, NY; aunt, Kay (Ron) Hanson of Arcade, NY; eight nieces and three nephews; and many cousins. Rori enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her kids and family. She loved watching her daughter, Abby run cross country and track and watching her son Nathan, play hockey. Rori was a dog lover and will be missed by all who loved and knew her. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 30th at 6:00 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, where visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A memorial service will be held in New York by the family in 2021. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)