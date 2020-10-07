Rory H. O'Neil passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, his wife of 52 years Diane (Dedee) O'Neil at his side. Rory was born May 1, 1944 to Lt. Hugh Francis O'Neil and Jean Palmer O'Neil Wade. He spent a part of his childhood living in the farmhouse in O'Neil woods. Later the family moved to Akron's Rose Boulevard, where he and his brother, Hugh O'Neil embraced their new stepfather, Jason (Jake) Wade and siblings, Kate Wade Hamer, Julie Wade O'Connell, and Thomas Wade. Rory was a smart and quick-witted student, and, to all who knew him, a bit of a rascal. Early on he charmed the nuns at Our Lady of the Elms and at St. Sebastian with his wit and reading prowess; at Hoban ('61) he thrived. At Yale University he found a world of learning that would enrich his penchant for conversation. And he found camaraderie that would last his whole life in his singing group, the Society of Orpheus and Bacchus (SOBs). As its most loyal alum, he, and his wife, Dedee hosted the undergraduates for a summer retreat at his beloved Westfield Center farm for thirty years. Rory brought people together. He opened his home to people for an evening, a week, a month, even years, Jim Neidert, a Hoban classmate, lived with him and his family for decades. Others came and went but everyone knew they were always welcome at Rory and Dedee's. He loved to entertain and hold forth with long dinners around an ornate carved table. He knew how to throw a good party, pig roasts, fundraisers, and small gatherings, where he encouraged discussion and debate. Google didn't always affirm the facts he liked to pronounce to support his take on the world, but he took corrections in stride and always appreciated a well-articulated and thoughtful position. And he loved a good joke (and told many). Rory cultivated and collected friends throughout his life. He engaged any who crossed his path, which meant long chats at the supermarket checkout line. He was a true and good friend, quietly helping with advice, support, and at times a loan when things got rough. If you tried to pay it back, he would often pretend to have forgotten. His joy of entertaining took him into the restaurant and microbrewery business, opening and running Liberty Street Brew Pub, which brought Dave Russo's New Orleans cuisine and award-winning beers to Akron. As with friends, professionally Rory invested for the long haul. He developed land in Westfield Center and renovated numerous residential buildings, helping revitalize Ohio City. Rory had a passion for art. He admired, collected, and lived with it. He welcomed many artists to his farm, turning the back buildings into art and photography studios. In 1968 he became the youngest board member of the Akron Art Museum, and would become its longest tenured member. He helped guide the Building Committee through a $40 million dollar expansion. Throughout the years he and Dedee loaned and donated many pieces to the collection. He cared deeply about the area. In addition to the Akron Art Museum, he served on the boards of Hospice of Medina County, Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Lodi Hospital, and Planned Parenthood of Summit, Portage and Medina Counties. He was one of the founders of Western Reserve Bank. Through it all, he seldom wore a suit and tie. He liked to fish, hunt (a black Labrador at his side), and drink good wine. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Shannon O'Neil (James Trowbridge) and Megan O'Neil (Terrance Seddon); sisters, Kate and Julie; granddaughters, Lillias and Beatrice Trowbridge. No public services will be held but Gifts can be made in his memory to the causes that he cherished: Akron Art Museum Hugh M. O'Neil Scholarship at Hoban High School Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com