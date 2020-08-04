1/1
Rosa Calabrese
Rosa Calabrese passed away July 31, 2020 in her home in Akron, Ohio with family by her side. Born and raised in Gioiosa Marea, Sicily, Rosa came to America in 1966. She first worked at Antonino's restaurant before working for over 40 years at Mama Rosas's Pizza Shop. Rosa was a member of Saint Anthony's Church and also a member of the Santa Monica club, Sicilian American Women's club, and the Patterson Park club. One of the great joys of her life was cooking for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Maria (Bisci) Fana; husband, Carmelo; son-in-law, Joseph Gaglio; nephew, Vittorio Fana; and brothers, Domenic and Joe Fana. She is survived by her loving family, children, Angela, Frank, Sam, and Tina Calabrese, and Maria Gaglio; grandchildren, Carmelo (Lindsay), Mariarosa, Giovanni, and Christina Gaglio, and Angela (Jeremy) Waid; great grandchildren, Roman and Giovanna Waid, and Milania and Antonia Gaglio; sister, Sara Bonfiglio, who still lives in Sicily; several sisters-in law, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, Ohio 44310 with Rev. Father Edward Burba, Celebrant. Rosa's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tina's Alzheimer's Walk through the Alzheimer's Association at https://bndfr.com/cRpnt You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Rosa's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
August 4, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Hennessy Bagnoli Funeral Home Inc.
