Rosa "Rosie" Lee Terry was born in Akron, Ohio on March 26, 1928, to the late Levi Veronius and Madie (Caffee) Jones and was the youngest of ten siblings. She transitioned to Heavenly, eternal rest on March 19, 2020. As a young woman, Rosie accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. She faithfully served as a member of the Robert Street Church of God (later Arlington Church of God). She was engaged in various occupations and experiences that contributed to her life successes. She retired at the age of 80 as a Food Service Coordinator at the University of Akron. Her excellent, renowned cooking skills made her a sought-after caterer. Rosie leaves behind to cherish her loving memory and to carry on her legacy of love, devoted sons, Robert, Ronnie (Laura) and Kenny; grandchildren, Robert, Sean, Josef, Mishell and Lynda White (Allan); great-grandsons, Jonah and Allan Jr.; sister, Jean Sharon Jones (Winston Sanders); stepsiblings, Edna Riley, Willie Jones (Christine) and Lucius Street; 1st generation nieces and nephews, Delores Howard, Joyce Brown (Ron), Veronica Orsley (Van), Joyce A. Thomas, Pamela Jeter, Sandra Hairston, Jo Ann Jones, LaVerne Willis, Pamela Riley, Loretta Riley, Angela Street, Nadijah Jones, Ivan Jones (Stacey), Lester Jones (Sharon), Michael Jones (Stephanie), Johnathan Jones, Jason Jones, Ronnie Street and Ricky Street; godson, Jeffrey Rogers; former daughters-in-law, Francine Terry and Beverly Byrd-Lloyd; former sister-in-law, Virginia Jones; life-long "sister" friend, Irene Donnie; and nearly two hundred 2nd to 4th generation and extended family nieces and nephews, a myriad of cousins and a host of friends. Services will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 12 noon at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306, Rev. Dr. Ronald J. Fowler, Eulogist. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 908 Peerless Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020