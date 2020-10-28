1/1
Rosa Mary Yerian
Rosa Mary Yerian, 91, passed away October 22, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Stanley and Hattie (Steffee) Snyder and was a Springfield High School graduate, where she later worked and retired with 25 years of service. Rosa Mary was a member of Clearview United Methodist Church and belonged to the Eastern Star, recently earning her 75-year pin. She also resided in St. Cloud, FL for 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest; great-granddaughter, Ariyah; sister, Helen; and brother, Earl. She is survived by her children, Sharon Wigington, Karen Dean, Vicky (Craig) Fleet and Forrest II (Barb) Yerian; grandchildren, Denise (Rich), Darlene (Mark), Todd (Kristen), Alesha (Eric), Nicholas, Jonathan and Jillian; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Gladys. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Chaplain Tom Heil officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Private burial at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in remembrance of Rosa Mary Yerian. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
