Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Rosalee C. Voltz Obituary
Rosalee C. Voltz Rosalee C. Voltz, 98, formerly of Stow passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Hildebrandt, W.Va. to the late Opal Groves and James Chiera, Rosalee has been a Stow resident since 1957. She was a graduate of the University of West Virginia and had received her Master's Degree from Kent State. Rosalee was an elementary school teacher. She taught at Holy Family School and later at the Sagamore Hills Schools. She was a long time member of Holy Family Parish and the Stow Sunshiners. Her survivors include daughter, Ann Whitehead; sons, James and Frank; grandchildren, Jennifer, Laurel, Jeremy, and Christina; great grandchildren, Charlie and Cam. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 17 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow followed by inurnment at Stow Cemetery. Please visit Rosalee's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences. []
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
