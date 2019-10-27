|
TOGETHER FOREVER Rosaleen Koolish (Rosie), 96, went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2019. Born in Belington, WV, she spent most of her life in the Akron area. Rosie enjoyed attending her Bellington High School Class of 1942 reunions, visiting with friends, and meeting with the Jolly Druthers Club members from Ohio Bell Telephone. She worked at Goodyear Aircraft as an actual Rosie the Riveter during World War II, and as a phone operator at Ohio Bell Telephone. She worked as an industrial seamstress for 12 years. She loved sewing and making beautiful quilts. She loved gospel, country, and polka music and playing the organ. Rosie was a long time member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Rosie will be remembered for her humor, as well as her thoughtful and lively spirit. Preceded in death by her parents: Arley and Audra (Poling) Stalnaker, husband: Andy Koolish, brothers: Jessie and Arley Stalnaker Jr. Survived by sister: Josephine Phillips of Fairmont, WV and her dog companion/ best friend Chloe II. A private memorial service has been held with interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosie's name to One Of A Kind Pet Rescue: 1929 West Market Street Akron, OH 44313. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019