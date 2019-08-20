|
|
Rosaline Viola Golub Cimarik Rosaline Viola Golub Cimarik (November 2, 1927 - August 16, 2019), a resident of Fairlawn, Ohio went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and has reunited with her loving husband, Stanley. Rosaline was born and raised in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Buchtel High School. She graduated from secretarial school and worked for the president of Ohio Edison before her marriage and later as a secretary at Dillard's Summit Mall. She was one of 11 children and was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Cimarik for 49 years. She was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Eva Golub; husband, Stanley Cimarik; brothers, Jess, Joe, Louis, and Peter; and sisters, Olga, Irene, Betty, Pearl and her twin, Corrine. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Ruby Williamson of California; her beloved children, Lauren Zarkovacki (Dan), Karen Wimer (Gary), and Karla Hrubik (Charles); and treasured grandchildren, Lee and Jay Zarkovacki, Kevin and Whitney Hrubik, Thomas and Joseph Wimer; along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know her. Rosaline touched the lives of many people with her hospitality and outgoing personality and maintained a cheerful contentment despite her failing health over the last few years. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeside Christian Church, 3535 Knollwood Lane, Akron, Ohio 44333. Internment Copley Cemetery. The Family would like to thank Concordia at Sumner, the Church and everyone for their prayers/support and request that all memorials be sent to the people who gave such wonderful care at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, c/o Akron General Foundation, 1 Akron General Way, Akron, OH 44307. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019