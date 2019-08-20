Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeside Christian Church
3535 Knollwood Lane
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeside Christian Church
3535 Knollwood Lane
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosaline Cimarik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosaline Viola Golub Cimarik


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosaline Viola Golub Cimarik Obituary
Rosaline Viola Golub Cimarik Rosaline Viola Golub Cimarik (November 2, 1927 - August 16, 2019), a resident of Fairlawn, Ohio went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and has reunited with her loving husband, Stanley. Rosaline was born and raised in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Buchtel High School. She graduated from secretarial school and worked for the president of Ohio Edison before her marriage and later as a secretary at Dillard's Summit Mall. She was one of 11 children and was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Cimarik for 49 years. She was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Eva Golub; husband, Stanley Cimarik; brothers, Jess, Joe, Louis, and Peter; and sisters, Olga, Irene, Betty, Pearl and her twin, Corrine. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Ruby Williamson of California; her beloved children, Lauren Zarkovacki (Dan), Karen Wimer (Gary), and Karla Hrubik (Charles); and treasured grandchildren, Lee and Jay Zarkovacki, Kevin and Whitney Hrubik, Thomas and Joseph Wimer; along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know her. Rosaline touched the lives of many people with her hospitality and outgoing personality and maintained a cheerful contentment despite her failing health over the last few years. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeside Christian Church, 3535 Knollwood Lane, Akron, Ohio 44333. Internment Copley Cemetery. The Family would like to thank Concordia at Sumner, the Church and everyone for their prayers/support and request that all memorials be sent to the people who gave such wonderful care at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, c/o Akron General Foundation, 1 Akron General Way, Akron, OH 44307. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosaline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now