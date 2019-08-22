|
Rosaline Viola Golub Cimarik Rosaline Viola Golub Cimarik (November 2, 1927 - August 16, 2019), a resident of Fairlawn, Ohio went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and has reunited with her loving husband, Stanley. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Lakeside Christian Church, 3535 Knollwood Lane, Akron, Ohio 44333. Interment Copley Cemetery. The Family would like to thank Concordia at Sumner, the Church and everyone for their prayers/support and request that all memorials be sent to the people who gave such wonderful care at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, c/o Akron General Foundation, 1 Akron General Way, Akron, OH 44307. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019