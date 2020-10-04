) Rosann Wright, age 89, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Danbury Woods of Cuyahoga Falls. She was born on May 12, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA. Rosann was preceded in death by her husband, William Wright; mother, Thelma Speedy; son, Steve Anderson and step-daughter, Karen Israel. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Jeanne Davies; step-daughters, Linda Plumb and Judy Wickman; grandchildren, Michael, David, Jacob, Stephanie, Shari, Aaron, Carie, Eric, Karlie and Kristin; several great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. Rosann was a librarian at the Tallmadge Library for many years. She loved to read, travel, play golf, and go fishing. Per Rosann's wishes, there will be no formal services, and cremation has taken place. To leave a message for Rosann's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
